If You Still Need Winter Boots, Now’s Your Chance — Sorel Is Taking Up to 25% Off Select Styles
Sorel makes some of the best winter boots on the market. From cozy snowshoes to waterproof heels, you really can’t go wrong. Right now, the winter-ready brand is taking up to 25% off select styles, including best-selling winter options to keep your feet dry all season. Here are some of our picks:
Women’s Joan of Arctic Boot: The classic Joan of Arctic Boot is one of Sorel’s top-selling boots. These feature a waterproof suede leather upper, a faux fur cuff, and seam-sealed construction. No amount of rain or snow or wintery mix will get through these puppies.
Women's Joan of Arctic Boot
Cate Lace Bootie: You may think a heel in the winter is a recipe for disaster but these lug-sole ones are here to prove you wrong. The upper is full-grain leather that’s waterproof and the heavy-duty rubber sole means you won’t be slipping or sliding on the street.
Cate Lace Bootie
Men’s Madson Caribou Boot: This shoe is one part winter boot, one part moccasin, and one part sneaker. The upper is a waterproof, oiled suede so it’ll survive even a heavy downpour. The rubber sole will keep you grounded and the silhouette makes it perfect for days where you just can’t be bothered to change out of your rain boots.
Men’s Madson Caribou Boot
