Dresses, Tops, and More Women’s Clothing That Will Actually Keep You Cool This Summer

As temperatures rise, we begin to think about how much effort we really want to put into getting dressed in the morning. That’s where breathable, lightweight clothing comes in. Mesh panels, open backs, moisture-wicking fabric, and more should be part of your everyday wardrobe to maintain a body temperature that will keep you cool in the summer heat. For the times you’re not in a bathing suit on a beach or parked in front of your AC unit, these pieces from some of our favorite brands may help give you a leg up against summer’s occasionally oppressive heat.

The Japanese GoWeave Swing Skirt, $100 from Everlane: The Japanese GoWeave fabric that Everlane uses is not only breathable to keep you cool in the heat of summer but is also made to be wrinkle-resistant. The east A-line shape of this skirt keeps the fabric from sticking to you, no matter the humidity level.

Black Seamless LITE High-Rise Legging, $78 from Girlfriend Collective: You deserve workout gear that will keep your legs from feeling like they’re suffocating under layers of fabric. The fabric in these quick-drying, seamless, lightweight leggings is made from recycled fishing nets.

Mippo Women's Tank Top, $11-$16 on Amazon: Made from a modal and spandex blend, this yoga tank adds another level of breathability with a mesh panel in the back. There’s also an opening at the lower back for optimal airflow as you’re sweating.

Day Tripper Dress, $88 from Lululemon: Four-way stretch plus an open back give this dress an effortless feel for even the stickiest of days. This is the kind of dress you put on and immediately feel good wearing. The Pima Cotton fabric is breathable and soft so you’ll be comfortable all day.

Double-Layer Sleeveless Dress, $99 from COS: One of the best fabrics you can wear in the summer to keep you from overheating is crisp cotton poplin. This A-line dress has a U-back to give your back some breathing room and will be a favorite piece to throw on top of a bathing suit or over a pair of leggings to run some errands.

Cabo Tide Linen Wide Leg Pant, $84 from Athleta: Add linen to your closet and you’ve got a summer-ready piece that will keep you cool and dry, even at the end of the day. This pair of pants is the perfect piece to bring on any trip with you because it can easily be dressed up with sandals or worn to the beach over your favorite bathing suit.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.