Shop These Best-Selling Candles on Amazon Because I Promise You Can Never Have Too Many

I have to admit that I may own too many candles. Do I need an intervention? Who’s to say?! There’s always one burning in at least one room in my apartment and I just feel like they make everything better. Candles also make great gifts for practically anyone at any time of year. They can instantly change how someone feels (aromatherapy is a real thing!). If you want to add to your collection or need a last-minute gift idea, we’ve rounded up some top-tier candles that you can grab from Amazon.

Lulu Candles Fresh Linen: This soy candle smells of fresh linen, a scent that can immediately make a home smell bright and clean. It’s vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

Lulu Candles Fresh Linen Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mrs. Meyers Scented Basil Soy Candle: Yes, they sell these in every grocery store and convenience corner store on the planet, but they’re damn good. My personal favorite is Basil, but you should keep an eye out for the seasonal ones, as well.

Mrs. Meyers Scented Basil Soy Candle Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud & Sandal Wood Candle, $20: If you want a super unique scent, go for this one. It’s made with jasmine, oud, and sandalwood, which will give your home an earthy scent.

Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud & Sandal Wood Candle Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nest Fragrances Bamboo Candle, $39: I’ve said this before, but Nest just makes crazy good candles. Bamboo is crisp but not too summery, so you can really have it burning all year long. It makes a great bathroom scent because it smells, well, clean. Don’t want to have an open flame? Grab their smart oil diffuser.

Nest Fragrances Bamboo Candle Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Capri Blue Volcano Candle: When you step foot into an Anthropologie and enjoy the smell, you’re wafting in the scent of a Capri Blue Volcano candle (or the candles because they have a ton). This bad boy will make your home smell juicy and crisp, thanks to scents of tropical fruits, lemons, limes, and oranges, without even being lit.

Capri Blue Volcano Candle Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.