Anyone Would Be Happy to Receive These Soft, Luxurious Cashmere Gifts

Though cashmere is incredibly soft and comfortable, it’s also usually pretty pricey. Cashmere items often feel more like a luxury than something you can just buy yourself whenever you’re out shopping. That said, anything cashmere makes a perfect gift: the material instantly makes boring items like gloves or scarves feel more fancy and special.

If you’re looking for a gift for basically anyone in your life and don’t mind dropping a little extra cash, then a cashmere item could be a great option. The below products are versatile and wonderfully cozy for the upcoming winter weather. Here are a few cashmere gifts you should definitely give someone you love:

Border Cashmere Wrap: A cashmere wrap is ideal for chilly days when you want to be warm and comfortable without looking too dressed down and casual. This one from Nordstrom is big enough to wrap around your shoulders but can also double as a large blanket scarf when needed. In a more neutral shade like gray, it works for anyone.

Cuddle Dreams Premium Cashmere Throw Blanket, $190: You really can’t go wrong with a cashmere blanket, which anyone would appreciate. They are incredibly soft and lovely to use, and they look nice thrown casually over a couch or even as an extra layer on someone’s bed. This is one of those gifts you can buy someone when you have no idea what to get them.

Cashmere Boutique Cashmere Robe: There are few things more relaxing in life than stepping out of a hot shower and into a beautiful cashmere robe. This one from Amazon is nice and long, has deep pockets, and keeps you extra warm with a shawl collar.

Essential Cashmere Cable Knit Beanie with Faux Fur Pompom: If you want to get someone something cashmere but you don’t want to spend too much money, a beanie like this one is a nice compromise. It’s warm, it’s cute, and it’s something they’re bound to wear all winter long.

The Cashmere Shrunken Sweatshirt: Cashmere in sweater form is nice. Cashmere in sweatshirt form? Even better. Your lounge basics become instantly more chic in this luxe fabric. This vintage-style sweatshirt from Everlane will look stylish whether it’s being paired with jeans and boots or leggings and slippers. Buy this for your most fashionable friend.

Halogen Lightweight Cashmere Scarf: Wrapping a huge cashmere scarf around your neck is the most wonderful way to stay warm throughout the next few cold months coming up. In a neutral shade, this scarf is an easy gift to give because it’s hard to actually dislike it.

Citizen Cashmere Lounge Pants: Just when you thought sweatpants couldn’t get any more comfy, cashmere sweatpants entered the picture. Incredibly soft and relaxing, these Citizen Cashmere lounge pants will leave anyone feeling a little bit fancy yet ready for a day of watching Netflix in bed. They’re a nice luxe gift that someone would probably never really buy themselves.

Men’s Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater: The man in your life will appreciate receiving a sweater that is soft, well-made, and easy to wear. This half-zip sweater is casual yet put-together and comes in a variety of colors. That means there’s definitely something for everyone, even for guys who live in hoodies.

Cashmere Baby Gift Set: Spending a lot of money on baby items, especially for newborns, isn’t always a wise decision. Babies grow out of things very quickly, rendering them useless, but they’re also just generally messy and end up spitting up and drooling on basically everything they own. But spending more on a really nice blanket and hat is a little bit more worthwhile: the baby could keep that blanket for years and years, and even a hat is something that can fit them for a long time. And in cashmere? It’s perfect for their soft, sensitive skin.

STATE Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater: It can be hard to pick out clothes for someone else when looking for a holiday present, but it’s hard to go wrong with a nice cashmere sweater that will last through the winter. This cozy turtleneck is versatile and lightweight enough to be a staple throughout pretty much any season.

