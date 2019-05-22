Elevate Your Coffee Maker With A Programmable, Flexible, and Really Good Looking Machine

Nearly everyone drinks coffee and like with anything else we’re all consuming frequently, making it easy, delicious, and high quality is an ongoing struggle. To that end, we rounded up some of the best-selling and top-rated coffee makers around with an eye to their design and seamless coffee making.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $73 on Amazon: This is Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling coffee machine. You can control the strength of your coffee and program it around the clock. Self-cleaning makes maintenance a breeze and auto shutoff means you can forget about it. The simplistic, stainless steel design also affords a high style fit for any kitchen.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by De’Longhi with Aeroccino3 Frother, $250 at Sur La Table: This highly-rated single-serve coffee maker can handle your brew or espresso at the touch of a button with Nespresso’s capsules — the included frother lets you go cappuccino or latte with seamless ease.

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, $60 on Amazon: Forget about choosing between yourself and others, contemplating whether to brew another pot when you’re just looking to top off yourself. This fully programmable coffee maker includes strength selection and automatic features, to boot.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker, $119 on Amazon: Brew a single cup without a pod, brew small or large, brew hot or cold, and brew coffee or tea, this Ninja workhorse will dominate your warm beverage needs and do it in impeccable style. A built-in frother and tea brew basket add versatility to the machine that will appease anyone’s request.

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker, $47 on Amazon: Hit all the sweet spots of ease and custom brewing in size and strength with the most affordable option on our list. A showerhead design disperses water evenly onto the coffee itself to elevate the extraction and the carafe is double-walled and vacuum-sealed to keep the coffee fresh and hot, even after your second cup.

