Yes, You Can Get A Top-Rated Coffee Table on Amazon

Getting the right coffee table for your couch requires careful deliberation, as does choosing which coffee table books to adorn it with, whether they’re essential must-haves, travel-specific, or focused on the art of science fiction. And while we’re fans of several furniture retailers, we felt we had to show some love to the coffee table universe over at Amazon, where you can get any of the styles you like with the two-day shipping and easy returns Prime members are used to. So we compiled some of the best-selling and top-rated coffee tables we could find on Amazon to inform your responsible and convenient journey to a new member of your living room.

Yaheetech’s Adjustable Lift Top Coffee Table, $90 on Amazon: Hidden storage can be everything when you need extra space (and a very nice-to-have when you don’t). The effortless and noiseless mechanism in this table makes it one the top-rated choice for coffee tables with an adjustable and liftable top. Whether you want to use the movable top for storage only or to also create a workspace in seconds, there’s a lot of function in this analog mainstay furniture piece — and the espresso style is nice on the eyes.

Emerald Home’s Chandler Rustic Industrial Coffee Table, $158 on Amazon: The combination of distressed solid wood and industrial steel makes this coffee table a stable staple for your living room and a companion piece for years to come. Nearly 1,300 reviewers left the Chandler a 4.7-star average rating.

Mecor’s Rectangle Glass Coffee Table, $89 on Amazon: Sleek and elegant, this highly rated glass coffee table gives you a unique-yet-functional appearance. The undercarriage is perfect for storage that is still visible, which means more room for books or laptops or last week’s Sunday edition. This easy-to-install coffee table garnered a 4.3-star average from more than 100 reviewers.

GreenForest’s Round Coffee Table, $130 on Amazon: The water-resistant and durable top on this coffee table shouldn’t fool you — there’s great style here. The round style is great for allowing better access to the table and couches around it. This table’s reviewers left it a 4.5-star average rating and you can get it in an oak or walnut style.

Vasagle’s Coffee Table with Storage Shelf for Living Room, $86 on Amazon: Though sparingly designed, this two-layer coffee table gives you two full-sized surfaces for storage and for coffee activities. It’s perfect for couch diners and lazy evenings when you keep a computer or tablet on the coffee table while you surf for something to watch and want your essentials nearby. It’s a new release on Amazon but that hasn’t stopped it from earning a 4.5-star average rating from more than 500 reviewers.

Best Choice Products’s Round Tempered Glass Coffee Table, $90 on Amazon: The elegant gold trim on this glass coffee table is a perfect accent for a glass coffee table, in my opinion — and I’m not a huge fan of glass coffee tables. The design opens up your room and accentuates the table’s surroundings. A plant and a small display or candle will perfect your living room.

