The Best Columbus Day Mattress and Bedding Sales of 2019
Columbus Day is one of those “holidays” where it’s a big day to get a mattress on sale. There are a ton of places to pick your new favorite sleep system from, so we’ve rounded up a handful of sales from some of our favorite brands. Grab a new mattress, some new pillows, or even a new duvet, and get a better night’s sleep.
Allswell Home: 15% off the Allswell Luxe, Supreme, Bedding, Bath & Spa items when you use the code FALL15. We recommend the Organic Matelasse Feather Stripe Duvet Set for a soft, supple duvet for fall.
Nectar Mattress: $100 off when you spend $500 or more and get 2 memory foam pillows (Value $150). We recommend the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, which is one of the most affordable ones on the market.
Leesa Mattress: $200 off any mattress plus free shipping. We recommend trying the Hybrid, which combines coils and foam to give a soft but supportive experience.
Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide with code COLUMBUS25. We recommend trying the Aurora, which is a hybrid mattress with cooling technology built-in.
Helix Sleep: Up to $200 off mattress purchases + 2 free pillows:
- $100 off + 2 free Dream Pillows any mattress purchase with code 4DAYFLASH100
- $150 off + 2 free Dream Pillows orders of $1,205+ with code 4DAYFLASH150
- $200 off + 2 free Dream Pillows orders of $1,750+ 4DAYFLASH200
