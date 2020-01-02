The Best Compression Socks for a Healthier Lifestyle, From Amazon Picks to Up-and-Comers

You may have heard of compression socks, whether from your travel-happy friends or fitness-obsessed coworkers, but you may not know what they actually do. Compression socks can help with blood circulation, reduce swelling, and decrease your risk of blood clots, no matter the activity. That means that those of us who work on our feet all day, those stuck behind a desk, or those who are enjoying life in a recliner can wear compression socks to keep our bodies healthy. They’re especially great for long-haul flights to keep blood clots from forming while your legs are inactive and long-distance running to keep your legs from swelling. And while most compression socks are designed to just blend in, you can also get some pretty great options that have just as much personality as you do.

Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks These durable compression socks provide comfort and support without being bulky. The stitches are strategically placed so there’s no risk of rubbing or ripping. The lycra fabric is stretchy and smooth to wear them on planes or on your next hike with ease. You can choose from a handful of different colors, from bright blue to black and white. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Bombas Women’s Compression Socks Did you know that Bombas made compression socks? The brand behind some of the best-selling socks on the market crafted a well-designed sock for us all. Made from a specially-spun yarn and extra-long-staple cotton, the socks keep Bombas’ honeycomb arch support system for even more reinforcement. Buy on Bombas Socks $ 18

Charmking Compression Socks You can’t go wrong with a pair of compression socks that are as unique as you. These striped socks are made from a blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane for a soft but supportive construction. This pack comes with three pairs, all in different colors (or even patterns if you want to branch out from the stripes). Buy on Amazon $ 10

Sooverki 3/5 Pairs Compression Socks If you’re not on a long-haul flight or marathon training, opt for a compression sock that wears like a regular sock. These ankle-height socks are designed to work with any type of shoe and any kind of activity. Choose from black or white for a classic, everyday look or go bright and bold with a multipack of neon-colored pairs. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Returns

Double Couple Compression Socks Now, these compression socks have some personality. These feature renderings of some of the most famous works of art out there. There’s the Mona Lisa, The Kiss, The Scream, and Starry Night. Wear these with shorts while on a jog and show off how cultured you really are. Buy on Amazon $ 15

Dickies Men's Light Comfort Compression Over-The-Calf Socks Made with moisture-control fabric and graduated compression, this pair from Dickie’s will be your go-to. They even have a reinforced toe cap for those who wear steel-toe boots to work to keep your feet protected. The full-cushioned footbed ain’t half bad either when you’re spending the whole day standing. Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.