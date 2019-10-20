5 of the Coziest Compression Socks That’ll Look Good and Make Your Feet Feel Good

If you’re anything like me, your shoes fit a little snugger after a long-haul flight. In fact, even after a recent short flight, I had to loosen my Birkenstock buckles. That’s because my feet tend to swell on airplanes. It happens to the best of us due to inactivity—our blood pools in our legs and feet. And that’s why there are socks to save us. Here are five comfy compression socks to sport on your next flight.

VIM & VIGR Montana Plaid: Heathered Grey, $42 on Amazon: Engineered with premium cotton and 200-needle count for flexibility and comfort, VIM & VIGRs Montana Plaid socks deliver modern-firm, medical-grade compression. This means they’ll help to energize your legs, reduce swelling, and alleviate achiness and heaviness while you’re seated for several hours at a high altitude. They’ll also aid in muscle recovery, and the flexible toe pocket and contoured leg and heel make for a more comfortable fit.

Feetures' Graduated-Compression Light Cushion Knee-Highs, $45 at Zappos: Feetures’ graduated-compression knee-highs are not only lightly cushioned to keep your feet comfortable, but they’re also created to improve your circulation and reduce muscle fatigue. Each foot is anatomically designed to deliver maximum comfort and protection, with patented Sock-Lock technology that offers targeted compression. There’s also iWick fibers to keep your feet cool and dry for the duration of your flight.

Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks, $20 on Amazon: Physix Gear Sport compression socks are a bestseller for a reason. They’re made of a durable, double-stitched fabric that is easy to put on and that will provide you with much-needed relief. They’ll get your blood circulating and keep your calves, ankles, and feet from swelling up.

Go2Socks Compression Socks, $10-$30 on Amazon: Amazon’s Choice, Go2Socks compression socks are a top pick. These socks will reduce swelling, improve circulation and alleviate numbness in your calves, ankles, and feet, all while fighting odor and bacteria so you don’t stink up your seat either. And they’ll do so in style—choose from a variety of fun colors and prints.

CHARMKING Compression Socks, $12 on Amazon: CHARMKING’s ankle compression socks are for those of you who don’t want to wear a full knee- or thigh-high sock on a plane, especially if you get warm quickly. They’re made with a 360-degree stretch nylon fabric to deliver complete flexibility and breathability that’ll keep you comfortable and cool.

