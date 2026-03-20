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While aging is undeniably a privilege, there’s no denying it comes with a few less glamorous side effects. Starting in your mid-20s, collagen and elastin production begin to decline, gradually leading to fine lines, loss of elasticity, and that telltale crepey texture—especially around the delicate eye area.

Plus, as skin matures, it becomes thinner and drier thanks to reduced cell turnover and hormonal shifts, which can amplify these skin concerns and make makeup a bit trickier to navigate—especially under-eye concealer.

The wrong concealer can do more harm than good—overly emollient options tend to settle into fine lines and crow’s feet, while matte formulas can cling to dryness and emphasize texture. In other words, finding a concealer that actually smooths, brightens, and stays put without creasing can feel like a tall order.

If you’re on the hunt for a concealer that plays nicely with mature skin, you’re not alone. To narrow down the best options, we asked eight people with mature skin to share the concealers they swear by.

Jones Road The Face Pencil Although Jones Road is for all ages and skin types, Monika N., 76, finds that Bobbi Brown understands what senior women need in a concealer. “This concealer is a pencil, and it glides on smoothly,” she says. “It is light and gives just the right amount of coverage. The one thing that I really enjoy about it is that as the day goes on, it never settles or creases.” Despite its pencil format, this multi-purpose face pencil glides on the skin without tugging. Shop Now Jones Road Beauty $ 28

Tarte Shape Tape Creamy Concealer, “I’ve used Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer for years, but after 35, I found it to be a little too dry for me, settling into fine lines by the end of the day,” says Nikki P., 36. “Last year, I made the switch to their creamy version and have loved it ever since. It gives me a nice, moisturized effect without being too heavy for hot summer months.” The hydrating yet non-greasy concealer contains a built-in eye cream to help plump up fine lines and enhance its staying power. It’s the ultimate two-in-one formula. Shop Now Tarte $ 32 Shop Now Amazon $ 32

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating & Brightening Concealer “This Armani Beauty concealer is my go-to, especially if you’re on the drier side or have fine lines,” Mezhgan H., 40, says. “It’s infused with glycerin, caffeine, and vitamin E, so it not only conceals dark circles but also helps the under-eye area look more hydrated and awake.” Plus, it’s formulated with skincare ingredients. The medium-coverage concealer is infused with a blend of caffeine, glycerin, and vitamin E to depuff, hydrate, and soothe. Shop Now Sephora $ 42

Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener “I learned about it from The Lipstick Lesbians who reviewed it on TikTok," says Crystal O., 42. “It’s so light and does not fold into the creases at all. Any other concealer looks cakey and ages me, and this is just a subtle brightening.” The super lightweight formula has a barely-there feel and offers buildable coverage that layers nicely over or under foundation. Shop Now Ulta $ 25

Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer “Maturing is realizing it's time to toss your concealer,” says Lindsay S., 42. “My former go-to product just didn’t age well with my skin. Enter Make’s skin mimetic concealer. It awakens my under eyes with its super hydrating formula and, dare I say, gives me a much more youthful appearance.” This radiant under-eye concealer is formulated with skin-mimicking pigments that impart a natural, crease-free finish. Shop Now Amazon $ 28 Shop Now Revolve $ 28

Elf Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer Samantha G., 36, swears by Elf Cosmetics’ affordable Camo Concealer. “It covers it all, yet still feels super lightweight and lasts 12 hours,” she says. Thanks to the large doe-foot applicator, the product glides easily across the delicate undereye area, while erasing dark circles and softening the appearance of fine lines. Shop Now Ulta $ 8 Shop Now Amazon $ 8

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer “I love the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer because it feels thicker without ever feeling too heavy,” Katherine B., 37, says. “It gives buildable, weightless coverage that brightens and smooths, and it doesn’t settle into my fine lines the way many formulas do. It’s hydrating and radiant under my eyes, which makes such a difference as my skin has changed in my late thirties.” This makeup artist-approved, bestselling concealer is designed to lift under-eye circles without settling into fine lines or creasing. Shop Now Sephora $ 36

Trinny London Eye BFF Serum Concealer "This serum-infused concealer feels lightweight and moisturizing," says 40-year-old Anna M. “It doesn’t settle into fine lines, and it’s buildable for days when I feel like I need a little more coverage. Also, you can apply it with your finger, but I also find the applicator nozzle to be cooling, which is a nice relaxing sensation on the eye area.” This concealer-serum hybrid contains a slew of brightening and plumping ingredients, including vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Shop Now Trinny London $ 38

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