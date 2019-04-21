The Cookbooks and Recipe Books You Should Have In Your Kitchen

A cookbook can easily change how you see yourself in the kitchen. It’s a book of knowledge that can give you inspiration and confidence in your culinary skills. We’ve rounded up a few cookbooks handpicked by Scouted and Half Full editors that our readers loved so you can stock your kitchen shelves with recipes and ideas that will take you far in your cooking journey. From cooking solo to baking bread, these books will steer you into a successful kitchen endeavor.

How to Cook Without a Book, Completely Updated and Revised: Recipes and Techniques Every Cook Should Know by Heart, $19 on Amazon : “ New York Times bestselling author Pam Anderson updates her classic cookbook--which put "cooking by heart" on the map--to include modern flavors and new techniques that today's home cooks will love, with new and original full-color photographs.”

Provincetown Seafood Cookbook, $14 on Amazon: “Provincetown's best-known and most-admired chef combines delectable recipes and delightful folklore to serve up a classic in seafood cookbooks. Read about the famous (and infamous!) Provincetown fishing fleet, the adventures of the fish and shellfish that roam Cape Cod waters, and the people of Provincetown--like John J. Glaspie, Lord Protector of the Quahaugs.”

At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking, $20 on Amazon: Warm, comforting, and inspiring, Nigella’s At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking offers a collection of recipes that are simple to prepare, giving you an opportunity to enhance your culinary skills and create a variety of delicious dishes―featuring a host of new ingredients to enrich classic flavors and tastes.

Run Fast. Eat Slow.: Nourishing Recipes for Athletes, $19 on Amazon: “From world-class marathoner and 4-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan and chef Elyse Kopecky comes a whole foods, flavor-forward cookbook—and New York Times bestseller—that proves food can be indulgent and nourishing at the same time. Finally here's a cookbook for runners that shows fat is essential for flavor and performance and that counting calories, obsessing over protein, and restrictive dieting does more harm than good.” If you loved this book, you’ll also enjoy the follow up, Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.: Quick-Fix Recipes for Hangry Athletes.

Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One, $19 on Amazon: “From the Michelin-starred chef and Iron Chef America and Top Chef Masters contestant—a hilarious, self-deprecating, gorgeous new cookbook—the ultimate guide to cooking for one. With four-color illustrations by Julia Rothman throughout.”

The Sullivan Street Bakery Cookbook, $21 on Amazon: “Founded in 1994, Sullivan Street Bakery is renowned for its outstanding bread, which graces the tables of New York’s most celebrated restaurants. The bread at Sullivan Street Bakery, crackling brown on the outside and light and aromatic on the inside, is inspired by the dark, crusty loaves that James Beard Award–winning baker Jim Lahey discovered in Rome.”

