The Best Cotton Cardigans That You’ll Keep on Hand as the Summer Winds Down

A great cardigan is something that everyone should have, no matter the season. They’re great to keep on hand for cold offices. They make the perfect to layer over T-shirts for when summer turns to fall. And cardigans are really something you’ll want to keep with you as the winter strolls in. There are a lot of sweaters out there, so we’ve narrowed it down to some of the best you can get right now.

The Texture Cotton Crop Cardigan, $68 at Everlane: It may be cropped, but the oversized balloon sleeves give this chunky cotton cardigan a heavier feel. This is the kind of sweater you keep on you to toss over your shoulders when the temperatures start to dip into the low 60s.

Open Front Cardigan, $115 at COS: A cotton-linen blend is the perfect thing to keep you comfortable as the sun goes down. The open front of this option from COS means you can easily pop it on and off depending on how the weather plays out.

Ruffle Knit Cardigan, $68 at & Other Stories: If you want a more statement-making sweater, opt for one with a sleeve detail. This may look subtle, but pair it over a T-shirt with a pair of jeans and you’ve got an outfit you’ll love to wear. This is one to keep around even if it’s not a cold-coping mechanism.

Lou & Grey Oversized Linen Cotton Boyfriend Sweater, $50 at LOFT: Oversized cardigans are the key to keeping warm and staying stylish as the seasons change. This super-lightweight option gives you the easy-breezy option for during the day, but it’s great to keep the wind away from your bare skin at night.

