The Best Crafting Deals for Your Next Fall DIY

Fall is a great time to up your DIY game. From giving your home a face lift or stretching your crafting muscles, you've got plenty of options to create something. We've got some great deals and coupons at some of the top retailers for adding to your crafting collection, like Michael's and Joann's.
Michaels: 20% off with code 20MADEBYYOU
Blue & Green Basics Washi Tape Set by Recollections
Michaels: Up to 80% off clearance
Everything Beautiful: An Adult Coloring Book
NeedleMaster Interchangeable Needle System
Office Depot: Up to 20% off one qualifying regular priced item with newsletter signup
Crayola® Broad Line Markers, Assorted Classic Colors
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.