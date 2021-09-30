The Best Crafting Deals for Your Next Fall DIY

Fall is a great time to up your DIY game. From giving your home a face lift or stretching your crafting muscles, you've got plenty of options to create something. We've got some great deals and coupons at some of the top retailers for adding to your crafting collection, like Michael's and Joann's.

Michaels: 20% off with code 20MADEBYYOU

Blue & Green Basics Washi Tape Set by Recollections Shop at Michaels $

Michaels: Up to 80% off clearance

Everything Beautiful: An Adult Coloring Book Shop at Michaels $

Joann Fabrics: Free Shipping

NeedleMaster Interchangeable Needle System Shop at Joann Fabrics $

Office Depot: Up to 20% off one qualifying regular priced item with newsletter signup

Crayola® Broad Line Markers, Assorted Classic Colors Shop at Office Depot $

