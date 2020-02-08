The Best Dehumidifiers on Amazon to Keep Your Home Comfortable

When the temperature starts to rise (and not just from climate change) and showers are on the horizon, it means things are about to get a bit...moist. Besides being a very gross word, moisture is an enemy of your home. It can cause mold growth, excess bacteria, and a generally unpleasant feeling, though your tropical plants may love it. Combat moisture with an in-home dehumidifier, one that sucks out all the moisture in the air and turns it into water, which you can then dump down the drain. We’ve rounded up some of the best dehumidifiers you can get on Amazon to make sure your home doesn’t start to feel like the Amazon.

Vremi 4,500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier This machine may look daunting, but it’ll remove up to 50 pints(!) of moisture from the air per day. It’s great for large, open spaces like living rooms and basements. It also helps to reduce odor and bacteria in the air and features a Turbo mode for maximum effectiveness. Buy on Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping

hOmeLabs 4,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier If your basement feels more like a swamp, this large dehumidifier can help. It comes with a 2-year warranty and runs continuously for 24 hours until the tank is full. Plus, there’s a drain hose outlet that fits most garden hoses to help drain water and keep your machine running. Buy on Amazon $ 220 Free Shipping

Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier This compact, 16oz option is perfect for smaller spaces like bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. The built-in cooling technology runs without a compressor, so it’s practically silent. It also has a handy auto-off for when the water tank is full. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping

Afloia Portable Electric Dehumidifier A great in-between for larger bedrooms (or smaller living rooms), this model can pull up to 26 oz of water out of the air. It has an auto-off sensor for when the tank is full and uses an energy-saving design to keep you from racking up that electric bill. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping

