The Classic Denim Jacket Is a Must-Have Staple — Here are the Top Five to Shop For Right Now

Spring is all about getting outside, but what about when the weather calls for a little more than a T-shirt but less than a coat? A denim jacket. The classic denim jacket is structured and durable, something to be worn with practically any outfit. It’s the perfect layer for the days of spring when it’s 50 degrees in the morning and 70 by noon.

We’ve taken the time to look through some of the best denim jackets on the market and narrowed it down to just five. These represent the jackets that will follow you through season after season and beyond.

Levi’s Premium Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $90 from Levi’s: This wouldn’t be a denim jacket list without Levi’s. The oversized version of their classic Trucker Jacket will last you for years and is made with the brand’s sustainable Water<Less techniques.

The Denim Jacket in Black, $88 from Everlane: I personally think everyone should have black denim in their wardrobe, whether that’s a jacket or jeans. It’s a dressier alternative to regular denim and allows you to have a lightweight layer without looking like you’re veering into Canadian Tuxedo territory.

AG Jeans Robyn Light Wash Denim Jacket, $198 from Saks Fifth Avenue: This dark wash denim jacket has all the classic elements you could want in a denim jacket, like a lay-flat spread collar, buttoned flap pockets, and a tiny bit of stretch for comfort.

KUT From the Kloth Helena Denim Jacket, $69 from Nordstrom: Classic and essential, this jacket is slightly cropped which means it will pair perfectly with lighter dresses and skirts. The mid-blue wash gives it a vintage, worn-in look.

Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket, $30-$70 on Amazon: Like Levi’s above, Wrangler is an iconic denim brand. This stretch denim jacket features oversized buttons and the addition of side slip pockets for maximum storage.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.