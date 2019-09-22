Dish towels are great. At a pinch, they do everything. Dry a dish. Wipe a counter. Get some schmutz off your hand. But all that stuff stays on the towel. So if you can’t keep the dish drying towel separate from the schmutz-getting towel, you’re going to mix them up. And that means, well, schmutz on your dishes. It also means you might need to upgrade your towels and do so with some intention. We put together some of the best-selling and top-rated dish towels you should consider, all of them on Amazon and easy to buy, get shipped, and return (just in case).

Utopia Kitchen Towels, 12-Pack, $16 on Amazon: Classics, subtle, and very highly-rated, this towel set’s earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 1,500 reviewers. You get six white and six black towels, each built with a dobby weave to allow them to dry quickly.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths, 10-Pack, $20 on Amazon: The cellulose making up these hybrid towels allows them to absorb more than 20 times their initial weight. You can ten of them in five different colors: teal, orange, purple, red, and blue. Soft to the touch but gritty enough to scrub the grime, this is a great option to sort out your daily needs.

Cuisinart Bamboo Dish Towels, 2-Pack, $10 on Amazon: Choose from six different color options in these highly-rated bamboo towels from iconic cookware brand Cuisinart. Designed to absorb lots and dry quickly, Cuisinart claims they “dry your dishes and glassware substantially faster than pure cotton towels.” More than 160 reviewers gave these a 4.4-star average rating.

Lunatec Odor-Free Dishcloths, 4-Pack, $8 on Amazon: These 100% nylon towels are all about versatility. Use them in the kitchen, the bathroom, the garage, your car, and so on. On top of absorbing power, they boast remaining odor-free without lots of effort. And that striking yellow means you’ll never misplace them. More than 1,700 reviewers gave these a 4.5-star average rating.

