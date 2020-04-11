Keep Your Dog Entertained While You Work With These Toys

This morning, in the middle of a Zoom meeting, my dog absolutely needed to be in my lap. He’s a small Boston Terrier, so he has a ton of pent up energy during the day that, usually, my boyfriend and I handle by playing fetch for about an hour when we get home from work. The problem with working from home is that the dog thinks it’s always play time. If you have a dog that needs to be entertained while you’re working, we have a couple of suggestions, from quiet toys to keep them occupied while you’re video conferencing to treat-dispensing toys to stimulate their brains.

Nylabone DuraChew Dental Chew Dinosaur Dog Toy Raw hides aren’t great to give to dogs, even if it keeps them entertained for a while. A Nylabone like this one not only gives them something to chew on, it also cleans their teeth. Buy on Chewy $ 6

Big Sky Antler Chews Natural Elk Antler Another great thing to give to a dog that loves to chew is an antler. The split ones are my dog’s favorite, as he chews down the marrow for literally hours. Buy on Chewy $ 10

Trixie Activity Flip Board Interactive Dog Toy If you have a dog that needs a lot of stimulation, an activity tog is just the thing. Hide a treat in one of the compartments and they’ll spend time digging at it, attempting to find the hidden treat. Buy on Chewy $ 11

KONG Wubba Weaves with Rope Dog Toy If your goal is to absolutely tire them out, play fetch and tug-o-war with a rope toy. This will help get all of their energy out and it won’t annoy you with all of the squeaking. Buy on Chewy $ 12

ZippyPaws Burrow Squeaky Hide & Seek Plush Dog Toy Speaking of squeaking, even if you don’t want to add to the noise of a pet, these toys are a little different than your average squeaker toy. You put all the small toys in the holes and your dog will have to get them out to toss it around. Buy on Chewy $ 14

