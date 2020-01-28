The Best Foot Massagers for the Ultimate At-Home Relaxation

I’ve talked a lot about my affinity for at-home massagers. Having the ability to plug in a gadget that can break up knots in my back is a godsend. While doing some research for this post, I decided my next investment is going to be a foot massager. Foot massagers are a luxury but may become a necessity if you are on your feet for long periods of time, you have bad circulation, need to wear uncomfortable shoes like heels regularly, or just enjoy the feeling. We’ve rounded up the best foot massagers on Amazon to add to your de-stressing routine

RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat Nestled inside this machine is a rotating ball, rolling stick, and heat to help relax your feet. There are three kneading intensities and three pressure levels to truly massage your feet (and not just tickle them). It can fit up to men’s size 12 feet. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping

Nekteck Foot Massager with Soothing Heat This option is equipped with six massage heads and 18 rotating nodes to get every inch of your foot. It’s adjustable in both intensity and height and includes a heating function. Buy on Amazon $ 56 Free Shipping

FIT KING Leg Air Massager Give your whole lower leg a massage with this compression-forward option. There are two different modes and three massage intensities, all controlled by a handheld remote. The internal airbags fill and deflate to massage your muscles and help improve circulation. Buy on Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller Just because this option is manual doesn’t make it any less enjoyable. Roll your feet across the dozens of nubs on these wooden rollers. The slight arch and specially placed acupressure nubs give you a unique massage unmatched by electric machines. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager With Deep-Kneading Control this deep-tissue, shiatsu foot massager with the included remote and experience five different pressure settings. Turn the heat on and off for a customizable massage that includes air compression, rolling nodes, heel acupressure, and arch kneading. Buy on Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping

