The Best Gifts for Every Kind of Significant Other Out There

You hand over a carefully-wrapped gift; watch as your partner gleefully rips off the paper to uncover their surprise. You hold your breath. Your one Christmas wish is to make them swoon the moment they see what you’ve picked out. Let’s take a look at the best holiday gifts for your significant other that will make your wish come true.

Wellness Gift Box: For your fitness-obsessed partner, you can’t go far wrong with a wellness gift box from Boxfox. The neatly-wrapped package boasts a Slowtide fitness towel, wellness bands, Tonik apple-cider vinegar capsules, and a pack of Simply Gum ginger chewing gum.

BOXFOX Wellness Gift Box Buy on Nordstrom $ 95

Kånken Water Resistant Backpack: The epitome of Scandinavian design, Kånken backpacks are understated, and yet undeniably on-trend. Adopted as the global bag-of-choice for hipsters, this holiday gift could be perfect for your significant other. The backpack fits 13-inch laptops, includes a two-way zip, and even has a rain flap for winter weather.

Personalized Real Wood Beer Tasting Set: If you’re significant other knows their IPAs from their craft lagers, gift them a beer tasting set with a tailored touch. Carved from real wood with a stained finish and complete with a leather hanging strap, the serving paddle screams quality. Plus, you can add an inscription on the handle of the set.

Personalized Real Wood Beer Tasting Set Buy on Walmart $ 36 Free Shipping

BBQ Grill Masters Gift Set: Does your partner harbor dreams of becoming a grill master? This Thoughtfully brand gift set will make their day. With gourmet BBQ sauces, a saucepot, and a basting brush, it’s the complete package. The set includes a customizable branding iron to mark your meat in style.

BBQ Grill Masters Gift Set, Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Elmer Knit Beanie: As the temperature dives lower and lower, your significant other will need to wrap up and stay cozy. From Herschel Supply Co., the cute beanie hat is a design classic. Combining a signature look with an eye-catching logo patch adorning its rim, this is a one-size winter-warmer that will turn heads.

Herschel Supply Co. Elmer Knit Beanie Buy on Nordstrom $ 20 Free Shipping Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

S’well Water Bottle: Staying hydrated has never been more fashionable. From Green Jasper to Sangria, the S’well water bottles come in a rainbow array of color options. Each bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: Gadget-lovers will fall head over heels for the Fitbit Versa 2. As a baseline, the wearable tech tracks users’ heart rates 24/7, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. Featuring a built-in Amazon Alexa, the ability to change Spotify, and sleep-quality scoring, it’s got everything your special someone could want.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Positively Punny Planters: Hoping that you and your partner will ‘grow together’? Featuring cute puns, the pot planter set from Thoughtfully is worth a look. The contemporary, ceramic pots come with rosemary and basil seeds plus soil pods. Your significant other will have everything they need to create a mini herb garden.

Positively Punny Planters Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stemless Insulated Wine Glass: Does your partner love a holiday tipple? If your drinks cabinet is already well-stocked, treat them to a unique chalice of their own. The wine glass from Corkcicle is made from triple-insulated, vacuum-sealed stainless steel, which means that drinks at kept at the right temperature.

Electric Wine Opener Set: Sticking with the wine theme, here’s a holiday gift that combines your partner’s love of vino and tech. The electric wine opener has a simple push-button system that uses air pressure to gently remove the cork. There are extra accessories too, like the vacuum stopper should your partner fail to finish the bottle.

Electric Wine Opener Set Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Breakfast Leipzig Candle: Excite your significant other’s senses with a complex fragrance combining balsams, resins, plant oils, and premium perfume ingredients. Opt for the Breakfast Leipzig scent, which showcases notes of coffee, pastry, and almond along with undertones of tobacco leaf and butter. (Yes, butter!)

D.S. & Durga Breakfast Leipzig Candle Buy on Nordstrom $ 65

