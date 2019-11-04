Your Dad Is Your #1 Dude. Give Him a Gift (or Two or Three) That Make Him Feel the Love

What comes to mind when you think of the best dad gifts? Socks and ties? Scotch? Golf clubs? Cigars? A… like an axe, maybe? Look, all of those are actually pretty great gifts, but they’re hardly out-of-the-box ideas. And if it’s the thought that counts, then an old mainstay gift like a 19-year-old bottle of Ardbeg Traigh Bhan whisky is hardly going to excite your dear old dad. (OK, maybe that $300 bottle will, actually.)

Today we’re blending a few of the classic dad gifts but also going further afield, finding gifts that fathers likely never thought of before, but will surely love and appreciate nonetheless. Don’t worry, I’m qualified here: on top of many years of experience being a son, I also have years of experience being a dad. So… yes, if you’re looking to get me personally a great dad gift, any of this stuff will do nicely.

Nixplay Seed Wave Digital Picture Frame: About a decade ago, I got my dad a digital picture frame. He loved it, and it has been on display ever since. But its photos, being on an SD card, have never been updated. Take it up a notch with a Nixplay Seed Wave, a digital picture frame and Bluetooth speaker to which you can upload photos or videos from anywhere in the world.

Norlan Whisky Glass: Yeah, whisky glasses are a bit cliché when it comes to dad gifts, but that’s so for a reason: a truly great whisky glass makes a truly great dad gift. And these double-walled Norlan Whiskey Glasses are topnotch. Their design elegantly displays the spirit while keeping it safe from ambient temperature and hand warmth.

My Sheets Rock Regulator Sheets: Dudes tend to run hot when sleeping, and dads need all the sleep they can get. The solution? Sheets that keep a dude/dad cooler and more comfortable, AKA “The Regulators” from My Sheets Rock. These sheets wick moisture like desert wind and help your body regulate its temperature by transferring excess heat away twice as fast as traditional (boring) cotton bedsheets.

Obermeyer Blue Ribbon Jacket: During the typical winter, the typical dad in the 30- to 50-year-old age range will likely shovel snow, ski or snowboard or sled with the kids, go to and from work in cold, snowy weather, and other activities that involve leaving the house. Give him a coat that works for all that stuff and more by being warm and waterproof and actually looking good at the same time.

Country Smokers Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: Every dad deserves a great grill. Every dad deserves a break. So give dad a great grill that gives him a break by doing basically all the work for him. With a Country Smokers Pellet Grill and Smoker, dad just loads the hopper with wood pellets, sets the desired heat, and kicks back while this little guy cooks up perfection.

Cangshan D Series Forged Santoku Knife: Approved by Michelin-Starred Chef Thomas Keller of the vaunted restaurant The French Laundry, a Cangshan chef’s knife is, with all due respect, probably suitable for your dad’s needs, even if he is quite the home chef. And hey, as long as the guy enjoys cooking, who cares if he needs a superlative German steel, Japanese style kitchen blade, anyway?

Zippo WoodChuck Lighter: A Zippo lighter is something no gentleman should be without. Whether or not he smokes, often lights campfires (or fireworks) or really has a frequent need for flame or not, these are an affordable gift that, writ large, are timeless artifacts of Americana. Go with the Zippo and WoodChuck partnership line and a tree gets planted for each one sold.

Victorinox Huntsman Wood Swiss Army Knife: Swiss Army Knife: Along with the Zippo lighter, a Swiss Army Knife is another item all dads (and moms) should own. You never know when dad might need a saw or an awl, but the need for a knife, a bottle opener, a corkscrew, scissors, and a keychain come up pretty often. And all the other tools, depending on which you choose.

Olukai Moloa Slippers: I was never really a slipper guy until I got a pair of Olukais. They are so laughably comfortable – soft yet supportive, light yet warm – that the very next Christmas, we got my father-in-law a pair as well. He, a long-term slipper guy, loved them as well. So that’s one new convert and one expert confirmation.

Kelty Journey PerfectFIT Elite Child Carrier: If you’re shopping for the outdoorsy dad who has kids weighing anywhere from 16 to 40 pounds, then the Kelty Journey PerfectFIT Elite Child Carrier is a must-have piece of kit. I’ve carried my daughter along trails from Vermont to NY to the French Alps and both of us have enjoyed every step of the way. OK sometimes she was screaming but that was unrelated.

