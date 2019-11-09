Amazon Gifts for the Mother Who Swears She Doesn’t Want Anything

Roxanne Gay is a renowned author, TED Talk speaker and self-proclaimed “bad feminist.” In her hilarious book on feminism, she writes: “I am failing as a woman. I am failing as a feminist. To freely accept the feminist label would not be fair to good feminists. If I am, indeed, a feminist, I am a rather bad one. I am a mess of contradictions.” It’s a satirical yet enlightening critique on our innate need to label ourselves as women—some as mothers. And it’s likely that moms will have a good laugh reading it.