These ‘Real Housewives’ Gifts Are Perfect for You and Your Bravo Besties

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Real Housewives fans stay fed year after year, thanks to Bravo and the countless unhinged moments that make this reality TV franchise the cream of the crop. The Real Housewives premiered on Bravo in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County and has since ventured into multiple US cities like New York, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Potomac, and Salt Lake City, to name a few—not to mention the numerous spin-offs and international installments as well. The franchise is responsible for countless memes, jail sentences, divorces, business ventures, and Andy Cohen’s career. If you have a Bravo-obsessed Housewife fan on your list this year (and we all have at least one!), look no further for holiday gift ideas.

No matter what city your Housewife fan prefers, there are plenty of gifts to choose from, from scented candles based on iconic Real Housewife moments to a mug full of Housewife mugshots (yes, really). There’s nothing like a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City prayer candle set to start up conversation, am I right? But not all of these gifts are tongue in cheek; the list also includes a lip kit from RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna’s beauty line and a behind-the-scenes book that spills all the tea about the Housewives franchise from someone who’s been there from the beginning. Read on for a few of the best gift ideas for the Real Housewives fan in your life.

She brought me sprinkle cookies crewneck sweatshirt

RHONJ fans know this iconic Teresa Giudice line, and this crewneck is the perfect thing to throw on while making your own holiday cookies.

Mugshot mug

There are enough mugshots to cover the whole mug, and it includes Luann De Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Marysol Patton, Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, and Kim Richards.

Housewives candle bundle

With names like “Flipping Tables” and “Nine Lemons In A Bowl”, these candles are the perfect household decor item for a Housewives fan.

The Housewives: The Real Story Behind The Real Housewives By Brian Moylan

This New York Times bestseller is a deep dive into the franchise written by “Vulture” writer Brian Moylan, and is basically required reading for fans of the show.

Cameo - personalized video

Money can’t buy you class, but it can buy you a personalized video message from LuAnn de Lesepps, that’s for sure.

RHOSLC prayer candle set

These candles are hilarious, and if anyone needs a prayer circle, it’s the housewives of Salt Lake City.

Rinna Beauty Lip Kit

Let’s be real, Lisa Rinna’s lips are iconic and gorgeous. Any RHOBH fan will love a Rinna Beauty lip kip, which includes a lipstick, a lip liner and a lip gloss, straight from Rinna’s own beauty line.