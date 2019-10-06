If It’s Creepy, Spooky, or Scary, Amazon Has It to Decorate Your House for Halloween

I LOVE HALLOWEEN. I love Halloween costumes and Halloween candy and, of course, Halloween decor. Some of the decorations out there are lacking in both spookiness and creativeness. Luckily, Amazon has a plethora of paranormal paraphernalia to regale your home with this Halloween and many to come.

Fun World 72 inch Cocoon Corpse Decoration, $27: Creepy is the new normal for the month of October, so go all out with this hanging cocoon corpse. It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver and hang from trees, ceilings, or wherever you want to scare the bejesus out of someone.

Unomor Halloween Monster Face, $22: Your decorations don’t just need to be for the house. Made from waterproof and sun-resistant, this monster’s face can be attached to your car or garage to give a little Halloween whimsy.

MAOYUE Hanging Lighted Glowing Witch Hat Decorations, $50: Hang these glowing hats from your front porch or the big tree outside to give a fantastical look to your front lawn. The LED lights’ brightness can be customized and the set comes with four different colors of hats.

Pink Inc. Halloween Skeleton Yard Flamingos, $22: There’s still Halloween in the tropics, so enjoy a more festive lawn flamingo with this skeleton version. You get two sizes of birds that can be styled any way you want.

Sler Animated Lightup Talking Eyeball Doorbell, $24: Play a trick on Trick or Treaters with this animatronic doorbell. The button emits scary sounds and opens the lids of a bright green, glowing eyeball.

Sizonjoy 12 Ft Inflatable Halloween Terrible Ghost with Color Changing LEDs, $50: If you want to go all out, why not get a 12-foot inflatable, light-up ghost? Just plug this guy in and it’ll stay inflated all night glowing different colors and giving your front lawn a little spooky flavor.

