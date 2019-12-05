Gifts That Any Traveler Can Take Home in Their Carry-on Luggage

Whether you’re shopping for a friend who is always on the go, or gifting a visitor who’ll need to fly home after the holidays, these will all fit in their carry-on luggage.
Smartwool Merino 250 Travel Henley
Every traveler needs a shirt on which they can rely—one that’ll keep them insulated and warm, resist the elements like water and wind, and keep them comfortable without sacrificing style. Enter: Smartwool’s merino travel henley. It’s made of a super fine merino fibers that are both temperature-regulating and odor-resistant. There’s also a hidden, zip-secured side pocket for essentials while traveling.
Hydro Flask Syline Series Insulated Coffee Mug
Hydro Flask’s Skyline Series insulated coffee mug is great for on-the-go journeys. The press-in lid features Honeycomb, TempShield Insultation to keep the temperature just right for hours, and it’s splash-resistant, so your gift recipient can easily transport their coffee without spilling.
YOGO Ultralight Travel Yoga Mat
For the traveling yogi, this ultralight travel yoga mat from YOGO is sure to impress. It weighs only 2.1 pounds, so it won't add too much weight to their carry-on bag, and it even comes with its own toting strap, so they can easily carry it separately, as well. Plus, every purchase of one provides a food-bearing tree and agriculture training for a disadvantaged family. So, really, it's a gift for more than just your yogi.
Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
CBD oil tinctures are another great way to incorporate CBD into one’s travels. This simple, portable, 30mL tincture from CBDistillery is perfect for hitting the road. It marries the magic of CBD oil and other naturally occurring plant proteins, minerals, vitamins, and more so that the person using it can reap all of the benefits of the cannabis plant without any intoxicating effects.
Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Multi-Shoe Cube
Packing is notoriously difficult—especially when there are dirty shoes in the mix. Eagle Creek’s multi-shoe cube will help your traveler keep their clothes and belongings clean by separating up to three pairs of shoes. And it’s compact, so it’ll fit snugly in their carry-on.
Hershel Chapter Travel Kit
Hershel’s Chapter travel kit is small enough to fit in any carry-on pocket, as it’s the size of a wallet. And yet it’ll help your travel buddy access their in-flight essentials. It features a convenient carrying handle, as well as an internal mesh storage sleeve and a front-zippered pocket for organization.
iSteam Steamer
The person always on the go needs a way to keep their clothes looking like… they’re not always on the go. Of course, traveling with an iron and ironing board isn’t possible. That’s where this mini, portable steamer from iSteam comes in. They can keep their clothes wrinkle-free, even if they’ve been rolled up in a backpack for days on end.
WINKY LUX Mini Lip Pill Kit
Who wants to travel with full-sized makeup that takes up unnecessary space? With this mini lip pill kit, they can travel with five, travel-sized lipsticks that are shaped like miniature pills. Each color offers a perfectly matte finish that’ll last them hours on the go.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera
For the traveler who is always taking pictures but doesn’t have enough space in their carry-on for a full-on camera and all the equipment that comes with it, gift them Fujifilm’s mini polaroid camera. It’s only five inches tall, by five inches wide, and it weighs just 1.15 pounds. And they’ll be able to instantly print all of their favorite travel memories.
JBL Clip 3 Speaker
Most speakers are heavy and take up ample space in a carry-on bag, but not this one. JBL’s clip speaker will hook right onto their backpack or suitcase, and it’ll offer them 10 hours of playing time. It’s rugged and waterproof, so they won’t have to worry about it getting banged around either.
