The Best Luxe Gifts Under $100 That Don’t Scream Cheap

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The holiday season is officially here, which can only mean one thing: credit card debt. Just kidding... kind of. It’s often hard to know which products are worth actually shelling out for, especially when you have a budget in mind. But that doesn’t mean you don’t want that said gift to look budget-friendly.

If you’re like me and feeling a bit strapped for cash this holiday season, you’re in luck. We did the research for you to find affordable gifts that still feel luxe. Scroll through below to check our favorite holiday gifts that look fancy but are priced at $100 and under.

AD BY BEARABY: Dreamer Soothing Weighted Eye Mask Down From $49 Don’t sleep on this tension-relieving weighted eye mask. Bearaby’s newly-launched mask is sure to elevate any sleeper’s bedtime (or naptime!) routine. Buy At Bearaby $ 44

Birthdate Co. Candle Down from $60 Who doesn’t love a personalized candle with an astrological spin? Buy At $ 47 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweater A cashmere sweater for just $50? You might want to stock up on some for yourself too. Buy At Quince $ 50

Diamond Drunk You’re My Rock Jewelry Cleaner For the jewelry-loving giftee on your list, look no further than the most luxe jewelry cleaner on the market. Diamond Drunk’s gentle yet concentrated formulas make watches, rings, and other jewelry look brand new with just one use. Buy At $ 75

Behno Frida Metallic Wallet Down From $75 A pint-sized piece of luxury. Buy At $ 60 Free Shipping

Mary Kay White Tea & Citrus Satin Hands Set Give the gift of soft hands—even during winter’s arid wrath with this bestselling trio from Mary Kay. Buy At $ 36

Sakara Beauty & Detox Drops Duo Staying hydrated just got chicer. Buy At Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping

The Laundress Specialty Fabric Care Gift Set Normally, I would never recommend gifting someone with laundry or cleaning products, but The Laundress is the exception to the rule. This premium laundry care brand gives luxury fragrance vibes and will elevate your giftee’s mundane chores. With the Speciality Care Gift Set, they’ll be able to care for their fancy fabrics, like silk and cashmere, at home, so it feels bougie without breaking the bank. Buy At $ 94

Female Figure Vase Truly a piece of art. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Caliray Endless Sunset Face and Eyeshadow Talc-Free Palette This clean and planet-positive glow palette has everything they need for a no-makeup-makeup look. It’s the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the clean beauty lover on your list. Buy At Sephora $ 48