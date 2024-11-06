The Best Luxe Gifts Under $100 That Don’t Scream Cheap

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The holiday season is officially here, which can only mean one thing: credit card debt. Just kidding... kind of. It’s often hard to know which products are worth actually shelling out for, especially when you have a budget in mind. But that doesn’t mean you don’t want that said gift to look budget-friendly.
If you’re like me and feeling a bit strapped for cash this holiday season, you’re in luck. We did the research for you to find affordable gifts that still feel luxe. Scroll through below to check our favorite holiday gifts that look fancy but are priced at $100 and under.
Don’t sleep on this tension-relieving weighted eye mask. Bearaby’s newly-launched mask is sure to elevate any sleeper’s bedtime (or naptime!) routine.
Who doesn’t love a personalized candle with an astrological spin?
A cashmere sweater for just $50? You might want to stock up on some for yourself too.
For the jewelry-loving giftee on your list, look no further than the most luxe jewelry cleaner on the market. Diamond Drunk’s gentle yet concentrated formulas make watches, rings, and other jewelry look brand new with just one use.
A pint-sized piece of luxury.
Give the gift of soft hands—even during winter’s arid wrath with this bestselling trio from Mary Kay.
Staying hydrated just got chicer.
Normally, I would never recommend gifting someone with laundry or cleaning products, but The Laundress is the exception to the rule. This premium laundry care brand gives luxury fragrance vibes and will elevate your giftee’s mundane chores. With the Speciality Care Gift Set, they’ll be able to care for their fancy fabrics, like silk and cashmere, at home, so it feels bougie without breaking the bank.
This clean and planet-positive glow palette has everything they need for a no-makeup-makeup look. It’s the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the clean beauty lover on your list.
The ultimate luxury water bottle. Sorry, Stanley!