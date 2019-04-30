The Klean Kanteen TKPro Is An Elevated, Insulated Water Bottle To Keep You Hydrated

If you looked through my kitchen cabinets, you’d see a multitude of insulated travel bottles. But none is more interesting and versatile bottle than the Klean Kanteen TKPro Vacuum Bottle. It’s a classier bottle than the rest and keeps my water cold and my coffee hot.

What I love the most about this bottle is the most simple aspect of it. I tend to lose caps on a very regular basis, to the point that I have multiple reusable bottles without caps. This cap, on the other hand, has a special thread that allows you to open the bottle without actually taking the cap off. You can pour it into the top, which doubles as a cup, and is a little bit more classy than chugging straight from the bottle.

It holds 32oz of water or coffee and because it’s stainless steel, it doesn’t impart any weird flavor. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your liquid at the proper temperature. This is the bottle I’ll bring to the beach with me to drink wine or cocktails from. It’s also the bottle I’ll have next to me full of coffee when I commute upstate to go white water rafting at 6 a.m. It’s a versatile bottle that is more than just your average, everyday insulated bottle.

Other Insulated Bottles to Consider:

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, $29 on Amazon: The pop-top on this bottle can disassemble for cleaning and has a pictograph lock so you’ll always know when it’s fully closed.

Hydro Flask 20 oz. Coffee Thermos, $28 on Amazon: Technically billed as a coffee thermos, this wide-mouth bottle can keep up to 20oz of liquid freezing cold for up to 24 hours or piping hot for up to six.

YETI Rambler 36oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle, $50 on Amazon: This is the heavy-duty YETI Rambler Tumbler in bottle form. It’s leak-proof,doublewalled, and vacuum insulated.

