These Are The Best Jigsaw Puzzles To Keep You Sane While You Can’t Leave Your Home

Doing a puzzle is one of my favorite activities to do when I’m stuck inside. I don’t know why that is because I’m not very good at them. I’m better at board games or card games. My dog used to eat all of the pieces whenever I got frustrated. Maybe it’s fun to be challenged. I don’t know. Either way, puzzles are a great way to kill some time if you’re stuck at home.To help sift through the puzzle-world, we’ve rounded up some of the best puzzles for different skill levels, and included some fun speciality puzzles too.

FOR THE DAILY BEAST APPROVED PUZZLE

Ravensburger Positano 500 Piece Puzzle When I asked the Daily Beast staff what their favorite puzzles were, Ravensburger was number one by a long shot. Their Softclick technology means pieces fit together perfectly, so you’re never left wondering, does this piece go here, or here? Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE TRIED-AND-TRUE PUZZLE

New Yorker Hot Dogs 1000 Piece Puzzle New Yorker cover puzzles are my all time favorite. This one is what I happen to be currently working on. One word of wisdom: the lettering at the top is always harder than you think it’s going to be. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE STREET ART PUZZLE

Puzzle So Hard 1000 Piece Puzzle OSO Bear Mural This is the most beautiful, artistic puzzle I’ve seen. Included is a poster for reference (to make life easier, but not that much easier). This is the kind of puzzle you’ll want to frame when you’re done with it. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE WEIRD SHAPED PIECES PUZZLE

Geode Puzzle This puzzle not only looks cool, it’s super challenging, too. Each geode has funky shaped pieces, and since they are made of plywood, they aren’t as fragile as a normal puzzle. Buy on UncommonGoods $ 65

FOR THE 3D PUZZLE

Ravensburger Eiffel Tower 216 3D Puzzle I, personally, just purchased this puzzle while writing this article. It comes with the Ravensburger easy-click technology that I mentioned earlier so no glue is required, but it’s also three-dimensional and has LED lights so it can light up. Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE 2-SIDED PUZZLE

Galison Gray Malin 2 Sided Puzzle, The Snow, 500 Pieces I was unaware that a two-sided puzzle was a thing. And as fun as it sounds, it also makes me recoil in fear. I’ve heard this puzzle is hard, but not too hard, though. If you’re looking for a doable challenge, and more bang for your buck, this one’s for you. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE CHALLENGING PUZZLE

Area Gradient Puzzle This is where I draw the line. Just thinking about it gives me a headache. But if you’re a real puzzler, you’ll be up for the challenge. The pieces are pretty much the same color, so you’re just relying on knowing where to place those pieces. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE RIDICULOUSLY CHALLENGING PUZZLE

Paul Lamond The World’s Most Difficult Puzzle Cats 529 Piece This puzzle has 529 pieces but feels like 4,000. Why? It has the same artwork on both sides, so not only do you have to figure out which piece goes where in this barrage of cats, you have to determine what side of the piece to use. Enter at your own risk. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

