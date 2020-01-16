Make Short Work of Dirty Clothes With the Best Laundry Detergents on Amazon

There will always be something so comforting about the smell of freshly done laundry. It’s nostalgic but it also makes you feel good because you know that you got something done. If you want to have a good laundry day, start with a good detergent. We scoured through Amazon’s best-selling options to bring you the top detergents, both liquid and pods, so you can do laundry and actually enjoy it.

Best Liquid Overall

Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid, Original Scent Would this list be complete without Tide? There’s nothing like the original (sorry, Tide Pods!) and with a 4.4-star rating on over 3,000 reviews, you can’t argue with it. The cap has a measuring system that’s easy to read, so you’re never guessing how much you need for each load. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Best Scent

Mrs. Meyer’s Laundry Detergent, Lavender The smell of Mrs. Meyer’s lavender is one that makes me think about my first apartment, burning that candle. Bring that sweet, floral smell to your laundry with this 2-pack. The 4.6-star rating on almost 3,000 makes this one of the best on Amazon. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping

Best Pods/Pacs

Gain flings! Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs Bright and bold, the Gain flings! are the sister of Tide Pods, with the addition of the Gain Original scent. There’s 50% more smell than traditional Gain detergent, so if you want your clothing to smell like fresh laundry all of the time, this is the one for you. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Best for Sensitive Skin

Tide Free and Gentle Laundry Detergent Pods Take all you know about Tide (mostly the color and the smell) and get rid of it. Tide Free and Gentle has all the power of classic tied, but it’s unscented and hypoallergenic for sensitive skin. The three-in-one pacs still have the power of a detergent, stain remover, and brightener all in one. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Best Value

Arm & Hammer Laundry Detergent Another classic, the powerful, low-sud Arm & Hammer detergent is a legacy all its own. It works in both regular and HE (high-efficiency) washers and rinses clean. Plus, this 210oz jug will last you hundreds of more loads of laundry. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

