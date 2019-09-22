It took me a pretty long time to realize that the months of September and October are prime time for long-sleeve dresses. You get the coverage up top with the breeziness at the bottom and they look damn good with a pair of ankle boots. Long sleeve dresses come in so many different styles that you could wear one every day of the week without repeating. If you’ve been wanting to add one (or more) to your wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some top-tier options.

The Cashmere Turtleneck Dress, $165 at Everlane: A friend of mine has this dress and anytime she wears it, I can’t help but tell her how much I love it. The relaxed fit of this sets it apart from other sweater dresses and the Donegal cashmere adds visual interest to it. It’s soft and stretchy and just begging to be paired with sneakers or boots and a denim jacket.

Elma Wrap Dress, $278 at Amour Vert: Made from Mulberry silk, this floral dress will be your go-to when the sun starts to set. It’s flowy and flirty but the wrap makes it casual and easy to wear. The hem has a slight ruffle so when the wind blows, it’ll catch it slightly to give it a bit of movement.

Corey Lynn Calter Henrietta Midi Shirtdress, $274 at Anthropologie: This shirtdress has a bit of spunk, with a chain-and-leopard print scattered throughout. The flowy skirt paired with the more structured button-down top means you can throw this thing on and get going. Grab a pair of black ankle boots and enjoy getting compliments like crazy.

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress, $25 on Amazon: This Amazon-only option comes in a bunch of different colors and features a deep V-neck, with tiered sleeves and skirt. It’s made to be loosey-goosey and give you the freedom to move around. Wear it with boots in the fall or sandals in the summer because this is about as versatile a dress as you can get.

Women's Plus Size Floral Print Long Sleeve Round Neck Tiered Mesh Midi Dress, $31 at Target: Give in to the all-over floral. This mesh midi dress was made to be worn with a pair of white sneakers and thick sunglasses. The skirt is tiered and flowy so you’ll be comfortable all day and the wrists are gathered to keep them in place.

