Target’s Stars Above Loungewear Is a Perfect Balance Between Pajamas and Activewear

There’s a lot of great loungewear out right now. From luxurious brands like Lunya to a quick add-to-cart piece on Amazon, there’s a lot to be had when it comes to being comfy. But for me, my ride-or-die pants now come from the big red bullseye. Target (fairly recently) launched a whole new in-house collection of loungewear called Stars Above and I’ll be damned if it’s not my new favorite thing to wear around the house. So far, I own two pairs of lounge pants from Target and I may have to throw out all the rest of my PJ pants. Except maybe the ones I stole from my boyfriend. I may have to keep those.

Stars Above Women's Beautifully Soft Crop Pajama Pants, $17: These pants feel expensive; soft-to-the-touch after even a million washes, I’m not being hyperbolic when I say they’re one of the best things that have been on my legs. They are my G.O.A.T. As a short person, most pajama pants are way too long. The cropped nature of these means they hit me at just-above-the-ankle territory, which is kind of fantastic. They’re made from the brand’s ultra-soft modal/spandex blend and the wide elastic band doesn't feel tight or do that thing where the inner elastic flips over and gets twisted. Plus, they have pockets.

Stars Above Women's Striped Perfectly Cozy Lounge Jogger Pants, $20: If you want fuzzy without the fluff, these are the pants you’ll want in your fall-to-winter loungewear arsenal. These joggers are stretchy-but-sturdy and cut in a more relaxed feel so your legs don’t feel like they’re suffocating like some joggers and leggings tend to do. The stripes are subtle (meaning I don’t feel weird wearing these to the deli to get breakfast). Oh and, hell yeah, these have pockets, too.

