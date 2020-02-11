The Best Men’s Chinos to Elevate Any Outfit

The humble chino should be in everyone’s closet. It’s such a versatile pant — you can buy the same pair in different colors and have a unique outfit for each. They are distinctly the anti-jean, made from cotton that’s pressed but not rigid. Chinos add a bit of polish to any outfit, elevating your everyday look above the jeans-and-T-shirt formula. A crisp pair of chinos in a neutral (or bold) color can help round out or elevate a wardrobe that may feel bogged down by things you only pair with denim. Instead, a chino can give a more modern, sophisticated feel to even the simplest of outfits.

Wearing chinos can feel at home in a casual wedding outfit, a polished but not overly dressy look for work, or a weekend errands uniform. We’ve rounded up recommendations in different fits, styles, and price points to give you a glimpse at all the best options before decide which one works for you and your wardrobe.

Performance Chino These Scouted-favorite chino’s are more than your average pair of slacks. They’re moisture-wicking and quick-drying, so you can wear them all year round, from backyard BBQs to boardrooms. Buy on Everlane $ 68

Lightweight Everyday Pant Hill City offers another advanced pair of chinos. They feature an adaptive waistband and stretch for all-day comfort. Plus, the lightweight cotton used in making these means you can keep them around, even in the summer. Buy on Hill City $ 118

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Wrinkle-Resistant Chino A slim-fit pair of chinos that won’t wrinkle? You’ve got a wardrobe staple in the making. Whether you’re sitting in an office all day or out for a date night, these will keep you looking polished and put-together the whole time. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping

Haggar Men's Premium No Iron Khaki Slim Fit Casual Pant Haggar is a classic brand with classic silhouettes and these chinos are no different. The simple, stretchable cotton is soft and is an elevated version of the brand’s best-selling Work to Weekend khaki. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping

IZOD Men's American Chino Flat Front Straight Fit Pant If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The classic straight-fit chinos from IZOD have probably been in everyone’s closet at some point. They’re lightweight, machine-washable, and look great with a button-down. Buy on Amazon $ 31 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.