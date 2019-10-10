Sweater Weather Is Here — Shop the Best Men’s Crewneck Sweaters on Amazon

Sweaters are one of the best things to wear in the fall. They can be thick or thin, cotton or wool. But when it comes to finding ones that you’ll keep wearing for years to come, it’s all about durability. We’ve rounded up some of the best and top-rated men’s crewneck sweaters that you can easily get on Amazon (and some are included in Amazon Wardrobe, which lets you test out clothing before buying it). Give your fall wardrobe a whole new look with these options.

Pendleton Men's Shetland Crew-Neck Sweater, $76: Pendleton is one of my personal favorite wool brands. I have two Pendleton blankets and their sweaters are gorgeous, too. This 100% wool sweater comes in 13 different colors. It’s thick and ready to be worn throughout fall and winter.

Minus33 Merino Wool Men's Yukon Expedition Crew, $120: This 100% Merino wool sweater was made to be layered. It’s machine-washable and ready for any outdoor adventure you take as the temperature starts to drop.

State Cashmere Men's Essential Crewneck Sweater, $116: Made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, this sleek and layerable sweater comes in 9 fall-ready colors. It’s soft, breathable, lightweight, but will still keep you warm. What more could you want in a sweater?

J.Crew Mercantile Men's Waffle Crewneck Sweater, $70: There’s more than just wool and cashmere when it comes to sweaters. This one is 100% cotton with a durable waffle knit that will give you a little fisherman feel. Also, this is one of the many pieces from classic brands like J.Crew that you can get on Amazon

Goodthreads Men's Soft Cotton Cable Stitch Crewneck Sweater, $30: Another cotton option, this adds cable knit to the party. It comes in 14 colors and features a ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs.

