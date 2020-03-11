These Menswear Basics Will Upgrade Any Wardrobe

Upgrading your basics might seem like a silly task at first, but basics are the foundation of any good wardrobe. I used to think I could get away with skimping on three packs of white shirts, but then I realized, these are things I wear every day. I might as well put some thought into them.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

While there are several basic pieces to choose from, you don’t need a ton in any category. It’s worth it, in my opinion, to spend a little more on some pieces that’ll last you, like t-shirts, jeans, chinos, and button ups. These will remain pretty much the same for a while, whereas items like jackets and coats are going to differ depending on the trends. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good jacket, but with a solid foundation of basics, the rest of your wardrobe will really shine.

COLOR BASICS

Speaking of solids, basics should be neutral colors, that way you can wear them with multiple things. Using basics as a, well, base, also allows for more fun, interesting shirts, pants, and jackets, to shine when you bust them out. White, black, tans, and other neutral colors alike, are great jumping off points.

OUR PICKS FOR UPGRADED BASICS

Buck Mason Slub Hemmed Tee Buck Mason specializes in updating basics with unique little details. Here, their T-shirt has a slight curve in the hem, so it fits better and looks sleeker. The slub cotton it's made with is soft to the skin, and since it’s pre-washed, it won’t shrink. I wear a Buck Mason shirt every day I can. Buy on Buck Mason $ 35

Everlane Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt These Everlane button-ups come in a variety of colors, and are perfect as an overshirt, too. A little casual, a little dressed up, these are basics that are quality and will last. It comes with a 365 day guarantee as proof. Buy on Everlane $ 58

DU/ER Performance Denim Slim DU/ER makes some of the most comfortable jeans I’ve ever worn. DU/ER jeans are flexible, lightweight, and breathable, so you can do any activity you want in them, and not feel like you need to take them off immediately after. They’re stylish too, and come in a variety of different washes so your jeans can go with anything and everything. Buy on DUER $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Classic Chinos $225

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Classic Chinos These chinos could pull double-duty as sweatpants: that’s how comfortable they are. The cotton and polyurethane blend makes them exceptionally soft, and the slight taper in the calf makes them perfect for work or a night out. I recommend getting a few pairs because they are super durable and last a long time. Buy on Rag & Bone $ 225 Free Shipping | Free Returns

