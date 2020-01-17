The Best MLK Day Sales (So Far) Happening Right Now

It’s MLK Day, which means we’ve reached the first long weekend of 2020 and what better time than now to indulge in some sale shopping? There’s a lot to look through, but we’ve broken down what’s on sale by category so you can decide which ones to take advantage of. Huge discounts across some of our favorite brands like Cole Haan, My Sheets Rock, and more are all over the internet. Spend your extra day with some of these sales and we’ll spend the weekend updating when new ones come up.

Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories

Cole Haan: Save up to 70% off sale styles with code EXTRA20.

Bloomingdale’s: Take an extra 20% off sale items and 40% clearance items

Kate Spade: Enjoy up to 50% off styles, including an extra 30% off sale styles, with code HI2020

Bonobos: Save an additional 40% on all sale items.

Happy Socks: Save 40% on select styles.

Banana Republic: Get an extra 50% off sale styles and 40% off regular priced items.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Take up to 70% off Final Sale designer items.

Mattresses and Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide with code MLK25

Allswell: Take 10% off the Allswell Mattress, 15% off the Luxe Mattress, and 20% off the Supreme Mattress with code HIBERNATE until 1/26.

Crane & Canopy: Take up to 20% off of bedding, sheets and home décor.

Home

Wayfair: Up to 75% Off sitewide.

Design Within Reach: Get up to 15% off any order.

