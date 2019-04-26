The Best Gifts For Every Stage of Motherhood, From Mom-To-Be to Empty Nest Mom

There are so many different stages to motherhood, from the new moms to the retired moms. And with that, there are so many amazing gifts to get them as they move through each stage. This Mother’s Day, think about what stage your mom is in and how to gift them something they’ll enjoy every time they see it.

The Mom-to-Be:

Skip Hop Greenwich Convertible Diaper Backpack, $100 from Nordstrom: Whether the mom in your life is pregnant, trying to have a child, or adopting, there’s a lot to consider for Mother’s Day. This gorgeous diaper bag converts from a shoulder bag to a backpack, and you can even fill it up with less-glamourous gifts like nipple cream and body butter for stretch marks.

First-Time Mom:

Oasis Tank-Long Set, $98 from Lake Pajamas: A first-time mother doesn’t have a lot of time for herself, so giving her something she can look good and feel good in is key. These super-soft PJs are adorable and comfortable, made from 100% Pima cotton. There are even sets that you could pair with slides and wear to run errands. Ain’t that the dream?

Single Mom:

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, $43 on Amazon: This Mother’s Day, pamper the single mom in your life with a spa-like experience in her own home. A gorgeous bamboo bath tray will give her the option to read and de-stress in the bath or catch up on her favorite TV show in private. This one also comes with a wine glass holder.

Back-to-Work Mom:

Cypress Cannabidiol Bath Soak, $33 from Daughter of the Land: Once a mom is heading back to work, it’s time to get serious about making their routine easier. A soothing CBD bath soak can help them ease into sleep, so they’re revved up to start the day in the morning. It'll help them unwind after a long day back in the office.

Kids Starting School Mom:

47-Piece DIY Slime Kit, $25 on Amazon: The kids are heading to their first day of school and it’s a huge milestone. The kids going to learn so many new skills and she can help cultivate those skills while spending time together during an at-home DIY project. This 4-piece set will help you make that über-trendy slime at home.

Newly Retired Mom:

Aspinal of London Saffiano Refillable Leather Journal, $100 from Orchard Mile: A mom that’s almost ready to retire or has just retired is about to have a lot of time on her hands. One way to help her occupied is by gifting her a journal. Whether she’s writing short stories or just jotting down thoughts for the day, it’s the perfect gift to make sure she always has somewhere to put her words. Plus, this one is refillable, so she’ll never run out of pages.

Empty Nest Mom:

Book of the Month, $45-$150 from Book of the Month: When kids leave for college or move out post-grad, the empty nest can be sad. But this Mother’s Day, celebrate the next chapter in her life with something a bit more festive. A Book of the Month Club allows you to share something with your mom across long-distance, giving you the chance to have a long-winded and animated book discussion no matter where you are.

