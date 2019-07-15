Binge-Watch Your Favorite Movies and Shows With This Serious Prime Day Discount

Up to 68% off on hit TV shows and movies.

Sift through a robust selection of binge-worthy TV shows like The Office and The Sopranos, or Blockbuster hit films like A Star is Born and Green Book.

Shop the rest of our other Prime Day deal picks here. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here.

Sometimes, choosing what to watch can take longer than the actual duration of the film or show itself. This great binge-watching selection—including the likes of Spider-Man, Mule, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again—is wide enough to please even your pickiest friends, yet limited enough to help you narrow down your decision. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.