The Best New Launches from Allbirds, Summersalt, Daughter of the Land and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Daughter of the Land CBD Bath Oils: I truly love the CBD bath salts from Daughter of the Land, and the brand new bath oils are just as good. The Cypress oil has the same scent as the original bath soak does while the Chamomile has a hint of sweet chamomile that will make your bath feel extra luxurious. Add a few drops and get to relaxing.

Allbirds Chilly Collection: On the heels of the addition of fall colorways, Allbirds has now added winter-inspired colors to its collection, as well. The new colors include Frost, Harvest, and Storm for both men and women — and are splashed across best-selling styles like the Runner-up Mizzles, Wool Runners, and Tree Breezers.

Summersalt Apparel Collection: Summersalt is best-known for its exceptional swimwear, but they’ve decided to go all-in and add a full apparel collection. The collection features packable, travel-friendly options like the Everywhere Legging Pant, the Coziest Cashmere Turtleneck, and even a Reversible Packable Puffer.

Good Day Chamomile Tea and Seltzer: We’ve already told you about Good Day coffee, infused with 15mg of Hemp CBD, and now they’ve expanded their offerings by two. The seltzer is a citrus-flavored sparkling water and the tea is a chamomile herbal tea, both with 15mg of Hemp CBD to add a bit of chill.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII: Divine Rose: If you’re unfamiliar with Pat McGrath, it’s high time you wised up. She’s an incredible makeup artist to the stars and has her own line of makeup called Pat McGrath Labs. Her newest (limited) launch, the Divine Rose palette, is one of the most wearable of the bunch. The shades range from wearable browns to bold, shade-shifting shimmers.

