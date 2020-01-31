The Best New Launches from Banana Republic, Dims., Otherland, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.
Slim-Fit Hi-Dri Dress Shirt
Attention, sweaty people! These are the shirts that you’ll want to keep in your closet for the next wedding you attend, presentation you need to make, or interview you go on. They’re made with a dual-sided fabric that helps absorb moisture on the inside but conceals it on the outside. They’re wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying, and fully machine-washable.
Five Two Stackable Glassware
Food52 added to their in-house Five Two line again with these stackable glasses. They’re the perfect size for any drink, from a glass of water to a fancy cocktail. Made in Italy, their space-saving design means you can fit more drinkware in your cabinets without taking up too much room. Since they’re made from tempered glass, they can go straight into the dishwasher to be cleaned. Each glass has a unique ring etching that is done by hand.
Carefree 90s Candle Collection
What’s old is new again with this brand new collection of ‘90s-inspired candles from Scouted-favorite brand Otherland. The Dreamlight scent features wild freesia and plumeria, Blue Jean Baby is a floral musk, and Glosspop is a mixture of sweet strawberry and rose. If you want to bring back memories of light wash jeans and butterfly clips, this is the collection for you.
Cleo Chair
Dims. Cleo Chair: Dims. makes some of the most interesting furniture and their newest piece, Cleo, is no different. Inspired by simplistic Scandinavian design, thanks in part to the collaboration with Norwegian designer Stine Aas, these softly sloped chairs fit into any decor. But the best part is they’re completely stackable, so you can have them out for everyday use or easily store them away until your next dinner party.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.