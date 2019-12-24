If I Had to Burn One Candle Everyday, The Otherland Dappled Wood Candle Would Be It
Candles are a regular part of my at-home life. I come home from work, eat dinner, light a candle. I wake up on the weekend and chill on the couch and light a candle. I have a rotation of scents, from summery to winter to holiday. If you couldn’t tell, I have a lot of candles. But Otherland’s Dappled Wood is now the only candle I want to burn all year.
Part of the Manor House Weekend collection, it’s a mixture of sandalwood, toasted walnut, and sweet hay. It fits into summer with a light floral fragrance but flows into fall and winter with the toasted walnut and sandalwood. Somehow, this candle shines in all seasons. Maybe I can just stockpile many, many of these and never have to buy seasonal candles again? Probably not, but if I had to burn one candle every day, this would be it.
Dappled Wood Candle