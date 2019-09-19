The Best New Launches from Burrow, Thakoon, GREATS and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Burrow Corner and U Sectionals: If you thought you couldn’t get a sectional sofa delivered to your door in easy-to-wield, flat-pack boxes, think again. Burrow’s new line of gorgeous, highly-functional Corner and U Sectionals bring the elevated look of a high-end couch into anyone’s space. No longer will you have to take time out of your day to get a couch delivered, because these will arrive in neatly stacked boxes for you to unpack at your leisure.

GREATS Royale Suede: Take your favorite pair of everyday sneakers and make them fall-ready with these new suede shades from GREATS. The Royale Suede is the perfect shoe for cooler weather, with its low profile and deep, rich colorways to go with everything from jeans and sweaters to a maxi dress or trousers. These will be your more versatile shoe of the fall.

Otterbox Elevation 14 Mug: I love a good mug, so this new Otterbox offering is right up my alley. The Elevation 14 Mug comes in five colors and is made from stainless steel with a copper lining. It’ll hold your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate at the ideal temperature while you’re lounging by the fire. Or pour some wine in to sip on while you hang outside.

The Everlane ReNew Snap-Front Liner: Everlane’s outerwear is always a highlight when it gets cold out, but this is their first foray into layerable pieces. It reminds me of my beloved Uniqlo jacket, but more oversized and ready to be worn under a top coat or as its own jacket. It comes in five neutral colors, including a gorgeous Dark Spice, and because it’s part of the ReNew line, it’s made from 100% recycled polyester.

Thakoon’s Next Generation Fall 2019 Collection: Thakoon knows a thing or two about high-end design. The brand new fall collection features 12 ready-to-wear capsule styles that are all priced under $225. It’s full of staples that take the idea of direct-to-consumer and bring it to luxurywear. The standouts to me are the beautiful wrap coats and the shirt dress.

