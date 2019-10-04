The Best New Launches from Cuyana, Reformation, Nest Bedding, Universal Standard, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Outdoor Voices Intramural Capsule: The capsule features a collection of t-shirts and shorts for men and women. The tonal designs of the soccer shorts (or Solar Shorts) were inspired by “polycrystalline solar panels in Big Bend National Park,” according to a press release. Each pair of shorts purchased helps offset a month’s worth of CO2 emissions. The shirts are 100% cotton and made in LA.

Nest Bedding Luxury Weighted Blanket: This new weighted blanket is available in twin, queen, and king sizes, so you can enjoy the benefits no matter your bed size. It’s made from a plush fleece on top with a smooth 100% cotton bottom to keep you comfy while the weight of the blanket helps destress. It’s filled with small glass beads that are sewn between two layers of poly-fill batting to keep them secure. If you need to destress, this is the blanket for you.

Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Collection: Most recycled cashmere sweaters are made from only around 5-10% cashmere. Cuyana wanted to change that by introducing a collection that blends 95% recycled cashmere and only 5% virgin wool fiber. The collection features a crewneck sweater, a mock neck sweater, and a soft wrap sweater.

Reformation x New Balance Sneakers: Sustainable fashion brand Reformation and iconic sneaker brand New Balance have teamed up to create a stylish shoe that’s sure to impress. The new collection features three silhouettes: the 997W, the X90, and the 574. As for sustainability? Post-consumer recycled polyester is everywhere plus the inserts are made from a combination of EVA foam and BLOOM algae that helps reduce the amount of fossil fuels used in shoe manufacturing.

Universal Standard Kanda Puffer: Just in time for the changing of seasons, Universal Standard upgraded its gorgeous, best-selling coat. With the addition of a zipper to the tie/snap combination closure, you’ll stay even more secure in the elements. Cruelty-free down alternative was used for warmth and lightness and it’s now, best of all, water-proof. And, as is standard , it comes in sizes 00-0 up to a 38-48.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product? Let us know! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.