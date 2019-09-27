The Best New Launches from Parachute, Everlane, One Kings Lane, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Parachute x ALC Collection: The new collaboration features silk pajamas, silk pillowcases, a silk robe, and a silk eye mask. Everything is soft and luxurious, something bedding brand Parachute excels at. The pillowcases double as a beauty treatment to help prevent fine lines and split ends.

Everlane ReCashmere: The brand is recycling cashmere sweaters and blending the recycled material with extra-fine merino wool to create a brand new, super soft sweater. The ReCashmere comes in three women’s styles (vintage crew, varsity cardigan, and button crop) and two men’s styles (crew and v-neck). The sweaters are priced starting at $98 and go up to $120, the sweet spot for a sweater you want to invest in and get years of wear out of.

Aarke x CB2: When it comes to homemade sparkling water, the Aarke Carbonator is a sleek, chic way of getting bubbles into your drinks. This limited edition color and bottle are a first for the brand and will elevate any kitchen. The chrome on chrome color combination is futuristic but approachable.

Allswell Bedding and Bath Collection: The Walmart-exclusive collection aims to fill the gaps in basics. It’s high-quality and versatile but at a price point that makes it easy to stock up or buy a whole set. Standouts for me are the Organic Matelasse Feather Stripe Duvet Set, the Stonewashed Waffle Bathrobe, and the Organic Kantha Blanket.

One Kings Lane Open House at Bed Bath & Beyond: This massive launch includes everything you could need in your home, from accessories to furniture. The style is contemporary with a touch of glam. There’s something in this vast collection for everyone and every room in your home.

