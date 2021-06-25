The Best New Launches from Parade, Blueland, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Parade Naked Summer Collection It’s really no surprise that Parade knows a thing or two about underwear. The newest launch from the sustainable, inclusive brand is all about feeling good, while feeling almost naked. The Naked Summer collection features the easy, breezy Silky Mesh fabric in colors meant to blend in. Shop at Parade $

Summer 2021 Collection Taking summer by storm is JIGGY, makers of some of the best jigsaw puzzles out there. The new Summer 2021 collection features six brand new puzzles with images like a desert landscape and female form. They’re so good, you’ll want to hang them up like art, and with JIGGY you can do just that. Shop at Jiggy Puzzles $

Revival Recycled Plastic Indoor/Outdoor Rugs Revival makes some of our favorite rugs (and towels) and they’ve just added a brand new collection of sustainable rugs to their catalog. Made from recycled water bottles, it’s the brand’s first foray into outdoor rugs and they would look just as at home on a back patio as they would in a living room. Shop at Revival Rugs $

Blueland Cleaning Companions Sustainable cleaning supplies are all the rage, and Blueland knows how to make some good ones. To pair with their stellar cleaning products, they’ve launched the Cleaning companions, a selection of sponges and cloths that comes in one, ready-to-use bundle for every surface you need cleaned. Shop at Blueland $

Floatride Energy 3 Adventure This is the summer where we’re all aching to be outside. If you’re someone that looks forward to hitting the trails the same way you hit the streets, this is the shoe for you. Made to withstand a wilderness run just as well as a busy city street, the Floatride has a reinforced toe and heel for durability and water protection as well as a 100% recycled plastic mesh toe and 100% recycled plastic ripstop reinforced heel. Shop at Reebok $

