The Best New Launches From Rothy’s, Dagne Dover, Plant People CBD, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Plant People CBD Skincare: Plant People makes some of my personal favorite CBD tinctures and all that goodness is coming to a brand new skincare line. With body lotion, a face mask, and a serum, you’re getting 300mg cannabinoids plus a bunch of active botanicals like Olive Squalane Oil, Blue Tansy, Rosemary, Yuzu, and more. (Friendly reminder that CBD will not get you high.)

Bombas Sweats: Made from 100% cotton and lined with French terry, these are sweats that you’ll want to wear in every situation. The new line consists of neutral hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, and sweatpants. And, just like the classic Bombas socks, these give back. For every item purchased, an item is donated for those in need or who are at risk of being homeless.

Rothy’s Merino Line: Rothy’s makes classic, sustainable shoes made from recycled plastic bottles, but this new line is something a bit different. The Merino Collection puts a spin on classic styles by throwing merino wool into the mix with the signature recycled thread. My favorite shape right now is the Chelsea, which is one part boot and one part sneaker. They’re comfortable, breathable, and lightweight. Plus, they’re machine-washable.

The Sill Faux and Preserved Plants: While The Sill became a destination to get beautiful, affordable potted plants with ease, they’re going one step further. The new line of faux plants gives anyone and everyone the ability to have a lush home without the hassle of having to water or re-pot or deal with plants dying because you watered them on Sunday instead of Saturday. Perfect for bathrooms with no windows, basements, and more low or no-light rooms.

Dagne Dover Beyond the Familiar Line: Dagne Dover continues to deliver on classic, durable bags that make your every day more organized. The brand started the fall season off by launching Beyond the Familiar line, a recrafting of older silhouettes and the introduction of two brand new ones: the Micah Crossbody and the Epic Crossbody.

