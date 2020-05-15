The Best New Launches from Sonos, Sony, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Sonos Arc Sound Bar: This brand new piece of tech from Sonos is the evolution of your TV’s sound. It features Dolby Atmos and voice control through Alexa or Google Home. Trueplay technology recognizes your room’s layout and acoustics to deliver fine-tuned sound.

Sony Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for Sports: Yup, you read that right. These water and sweat-resistant headphones were made to be as active as you are. They have a nine hour battery life (or 13 with noise-canceling off) plus an extra 13 hours from the charging case. They’re also made with a 3-D curved design to fit perfectly into your ear, even while you’re on the move.

Omsom: Creating Southeast Asian takeout at home usually requires emptying your spice cabinet, but Omsom is here to help. They put together packs of spices and marinades to help you create classic dishes, like Larb or Lemongrass BBQ, right at home. All you need to do is supply the meat.

Sol de Janeiro Suncare: The brand behind the cult-favorite Bum Bum Cream has launched suncare, just in time for summer. The My Sol Stick is meant for more delicate places, like lips, nose, hands, edges of your swimwear, and tattoos. The Bum Bum Sol Oil is an all over, nourishing oil with SPF 30 and a touch of luminosity.

The Daily Beast Crossword Puzzle: As an avid crossword puzzler, it’s only fitting that the site I work for launched their own to entertain us right now. Each day, a new puzzle that draws from the latest news, from politics to pop culture. That means as a reader of the Daily Beast, you’re already ahead.

