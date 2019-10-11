The Best New Things Added to Nordstrom Rack’s Up to 70% Off Clearance Section

CHEAT SHEET
Nordstrom Rack’s massive clearance section can sometimes get lost in the shuffle of flash sales or ignored unless Clear the Rack is going on. But we’re here to say that when the retailer gets a big batch of new things added to the clearance section, it’s time to get to work. Hundreds of styles just got thrown into the mix and we thought it’d be a good time to pick out the top styles for you to grab while they’re on sale.
Rebecca Minkoff Apolline Strappy Sandal, $60: Is it sandal season? No. Do you have weddings you’ll attend in the future or holiday parties that need a little shine? Probably. These are the shoes for that.
Madewell V-Neck Tiered Cover-Up Dress, $98: There’s nothing like a good dress you can just throw on and enjoy. This 100% cotton, sunshine yellow tiered dress keeps things light and breezy.
MODERN FICTION Prologue Suede Loafer, $70: Dress shoes can be boring, so get yourself a loafer that looks as good as it feels. The soft suede goes with anything from trousers to jeans.
Scotch & Soda Slim Chino Pants, $52: You can’t go wrong with a good pair of chinos like these. With a touch of elastane for comfort, pick up a pair of these in any of the six colors (or all of them).
Via Spiga Double Breasted Faux Fur Lined Water Repellent Soft Shell Coat, $60: The weather is about to get pretty uncomfortable, so it’s a good idea to have the right outerwear. This is the coat that will get you through practically any precipitation.
