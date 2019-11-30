The Best Overstock Deals on Appliances, Furniture, and More for Black Friday

Overstock’s catalog of furniture, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and more is all up to 70% off for Black Friday. Instead of spending hours scrolling through pages upon pages of deals (though you’re welcome to do that!), we’ve rounded up some of the best ones to get right now. Outfit your home with new pieces that will give any room an instant upgrade.
Holly & Martin Zhori Mid-century Modern Bar Cart
KitchenAid KSM3311X Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Stand Mixer
Eddie Bauer Plush Sherpa Blankets
LUCID Comfort Collection SureCool Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Carson Carrington Esbo 70-inch Mid-century TV Console
Silver Orchid Helbling 36-inch Round Coffee Table
happimess Connor Rectangular 13-Gallon Trash Can
Safavieh Adirondack Vera Vintage Boho Oriental Rug
Abbyson Holloway Mid Century Top Grain Leather Sofa
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.