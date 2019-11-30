The Best Overstock Deals on Appliances, Furniture, and More for Black Friday

Overstock’s catalog of furniture, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and more is all up to 70% off for Black Friday. Instead of spending hours scrolling through pages upon pages of deals (though you’re welcome to do that!), we’ve rounded up some of the best ones to get right now. Outfit your home with new pieces that will give any room an instant upgrade.

Holly & Martin Zhori Mid-century Modern Bar Cart Buy on Overstock $ 140 Free Shipping

KitchenAid KSM3311X Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Stand Mixer Buy on Overstock $ 160 Free Shipping

Eddie Bauer Plush Sherpa Blankets Buy on Overstock $ 37 Free Shipping

LUCID Comfort Collection SureCool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Buy on Overstock $ 150 Free Shipping

Carson Carrington Esbo 70-inch Mid-century TV Console Buy on Overstock $ 236 Free Shipping

Silver Orchid Helbling 36-inch Round Coffee Table Buy on Overstock $ 127 Free Shipping

happimess Connor Rectangular 13-Gallon Trash Can Buy on Overstock $ 109 Free Shipping

Safavieh Adirondack Vera Vintage Boho Oriental Rug Buy on Overstock $ 130 Free Shipping

Abbyson Holloway Mid Century Top Grain Leather Sofa Buy on Overstock $ 1200 Free Shipping

