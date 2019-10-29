A Pillow Can Make or Break Your Sleep. You'll Need One of these Best-Sellers

Picking out the perfect pillow for a good night’s sleep isn’t as simple as it seems. Everyone is looking for something a little different: some people might prefer a firm surface that prevents their head from sinking into a downy pile of fluff, while others might want something squishy and easily moldable. Choosing the wrong pillow can wreak havoc on your neck, your back, and your quality of sleep, so when it comes time to picking out a new one, the task can feel overwhelming - especially when there are so many options out there. Below are some of the best pillows available right now, and you’re bound to find at least one that works for you.

This pillow features customizable options that make it ideal for even the pickiest sleepers out there. A zipper on the side opens to reveal a small pillow insert inside that can be removed depending on how much support you’re looking for - if you want a higher pillow, keep it in, if you want something more flat, remove it. It’s also not your average down pillow. The quilted pockets keep the down inside from moving around uncomfortably, allowing it to maintain its shape. And, as a bonus, it’s made with chilling fibers on both sides to keep it cool, with a reversible gel side that is cooler than the other.

Leesa Hybrid Pillow Buy on Leesa $ 92 Free Shipping

For those looking for a more budget friendly option, the $65 Casper standard size pillow is great. It’s a down alternative pillow that feels supportive without being too firm, and comfortable without being too mushy. The two-inch gusset on the side allows for better neck alignment so that you don’t wake up in pain. It’s also made with a breathable fabric that feels light and soft.

Considering how popular their sheets and comforters are, it shouldn’t be surprising that Brooklinen also makes a wonderful down pillow. Theirs isn’t a one size fits all, and comes with three options to choose from: plush, mid-plush, or firm. There are also two sizes (standard and king), so the price depends on the combination you select. Filled with real down feathers, these pillows are soft, yet supportive. Plush is ideal for stomach sleepers, as it’s super fluffy, while the firm option is the most supportive and is great for side sleepers. If you alternate between positions, opt for the mid-plush, which is versatile and still comfortable.

Brooklinen Down Pillow Buy on Brooklinen $ 119

This is one of the top rated pillows on Amazon for a reason: it’s more customizable and versatile than most other pillows out there. It’s stuffed with a unique mixture of memory foam and microfiber for both comfort and support. You can even access that mix yourself via a zipper in the liner, so you can remove it or add to it as you please (it’s also nice to see for yourself exactly what is in there). The outer case is hypoallergenic and cooling so you don’t overheat.

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Pillow Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stuffed with polyester fibers and memory foam fill, this pillow has the supportively firm feel of memory foam and the softness of something more like a down fill. Like other highly rated pillows out there, it’s also very adjustable: a zipper on the side allows you to add or remove filling to get it to exactly where you want it to be. Buying it from the site gives you a 30 day trial to make sure you actually love it, and there’s also a payment plan option that allows you to make monthly payments instead of covering the whole thing in one shot.

The Easy Breather Bedding Pillow Buy on Nest Bedding $ 99

Pluto prides itself on being a brand that focuses entirely on pillows rather than a bedding brand that also sells pillows - and they have a commitment to the product that shows. Following the theme of being highly customizable, Pluto has you answer some questions before creating the perfect pillow just for you, and then gives you a 100 day trial to make sure you’re really in love. It’s a nice option for people who are looking for something very specific. The bouncy foam inside is covered by a plush cushioning cover that feels cool and smooth. Depending on your preferences, you’ll end up with a cover that is either high thread, quilted, or cooling.

Pluto Customizable Pillow Buy on Pluto $ 85

