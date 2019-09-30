You Deserve a Pillow You Love — Here Are the Best Ones You Can Get on Amazon

Pillows are as personal as it gets when it comes to sleeping habits; a pillow can make or break how you sleep. You have to decide what kind of pillow you’re looking for — memory foam, plush, gusseted, high-loft, contour — and then you can find some of the best options right on Amazon. These pillows all have extremely high ratings from thousands of reviews, so when you get your new pillow, you can trust a good night’s sleep is not far behind.

Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow, $60: With over 17,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, it’s hard to argue anything bad about this pillow. It’s made with hypoallergenic, cross-cut memory foam that is fully customizable. That means you can take as much out or put as much in as you want to get just the right loft. It even comes with an extra bag of stuffing for those that want a little more “oomph”—as the brand calls it.

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, $35: Memory foam isn’t for everyone. These plush pillows are filled with 100% gel-fiber, which is breathable and durable. The pillows are fade- and stain-resistant (that’s perfect for all you droolers out there) plus dust mite-, mold-, and mildew-resistant as well.

EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow, $40: If your number one concern when looking for the perfect pillow is neck and back pain, find one made to fit the contours of your body. This pillow adjusts to the pressure from your head to cradle you as you sleep and lessen any strain on your neck. And, because of the memory foam construction, it’ll contour to your personal preference after a while to become a pillow made just for you and your unique sleeping habits.

Utopia Bedding Gusseted Quilted Pillow, $25: These microfiber gusseted pillows are ideal for side, stomach, and back sleepers. The plush fiber fill keeps its shape but can easily be fluffed to the perfect height. They’re fairly high pillows, so you can expect your neck to be lifted off of the mattress. If you want to give your pillow a little more life, you can pop it in the dryer with a couple of tennis balls and it’ll bounce back to the bombastic bolster it once was.

