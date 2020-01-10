The Best Plants for Any Shade of Thumb on Sale at The Sill for National Houseplant Day
Things are about to get a little bit greener. Today is National Houseplant Day and The Sill is celebrating by giving you 25% off select greenery. There are plants for every kind of person, from those who cannot remember to water anything to (lucky) people who have the sunniest of homes. The Sill even lets you choose a plant-based on the other obstacles in your life, like pets. Here are a few of my picks (aka plants I own and love and want you to own and love):
The Snake Zeylanica aka The Snake Plant: I have one of these and it’s simply the easiest plant to own, in my opinion. It does well in medium to bright indirect light but can also survive in low light. You also only need to water it every 2-3 weeks, so there’s no risk of leaving for vacation and having it dry up on you. It’s also known for its air-purifying capabilities.
Snake Plant
The Zamioculcas Zamiifolia aka the ZZ Plant: This is a plant you can basically leave alone. It only needs water every couple of weeks and it is best when not in direct sunlight. It’s also a succulent, which is a breed of plant that’s known for its hardiness and is great for beginners. The thick waxy leaves are a vibrant green, which is always a plus.
ZZ Plant
The Epipremnum Aureum aka the Pothos: These vine-like plants are also great for beginners. Because of the way they grow (more out than up), they can help make any area look more lush and green. They need a bit more attention when it comes to watering, needing it every couple of weeks but it makes up for that by needing only low to medium indirect light.
Pothos Plant
